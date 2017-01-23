Kilmarnock set to cash in on striker Souleymane Coulibaly

Kilmarnock are close to landing a major windfall after frontman Souleymane Coulibaly was allowed to jet out to Egypt to seal a potential £1million switch.

The country’s two biggest sides Al Ahly and Zamalek are both fighting for the Ivorian’s signature.

Press Association Sport understands a deal worth an initial £750,000 has been agreed with representatives of both clubs - with the fee rising to near seven figures if add-on clauses are triggered.

Coulibaly will now have the final say on which club he joins.

The Rugby Park club rejected Zamalek’s £500,000 bid earlier this month but the sale would represent a remarkable piece of business for a player released by Peterborough just last summer.

He has 11 goals to his name this season, with an audacious 40-yard strike at Celtic Park and stunning over-head kick against Dundee already tipped as goal of the season contenders.

But his loss would be a major blow for Lee Clark and his team’s survival bid.

Tenth-placed Killie have scored just 16 Ladbrokes Premiership goals this term - with eight of them coming from Coulibaly.

