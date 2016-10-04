Kilmarnock’s Greg Kiltie to miss rest of season with injury

Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark has suffered a major blow with the news that winger Greg Kiltie has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has struggled with hamstring problems this term and has now been told he will need surgery.

Clark had hoped the youngster had shaken off his woes when he made his return after more than a month out against Aberdeen on Saturday.

He managed an hour of the Rugby Park side’s 4-0 defeat at home to Aberdeen but Kiltie was forced to admit after the match he was still feeling discomfort.

Clark told the Kilmarnock Standard: “I spoke to Greg at length on Saturday morning and he was keen to start the game.

“I didn’t know how long he’d last but we always had the 60-minute mark no matter what stage the game was at.

“I thought he came through that with flying colours. But he’s still feeling the injury.

“Between himself and the medical team they’ve decided it’s not going to be sensible to carry on trying to play.

“So he’ll have an operation in London on Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season.”

