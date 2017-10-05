Kilmarnock fan Gordon Sawers gets 7-game ban for Neil McCann abuse

Have your say

Kilmarnock fan Gordon Sawers, of expletive-laden video rant fame, has been slapped with a seven-match ban by the Rugby Park side - for an abusive tirade aimed at a visiting manager.

Sawers is said to have launched a tirade at Dundee boss Neil McCann as the two sides drew 1-1 at Rugby Park last month.

The 39-year-old fan reportedly confronted McCann from his front-row seat in the stand after the match, and Killie chiefs have taken the decision to ban Sawers from the stadium until January next year.

Sawers, a season-ticket holder, claims the club has overreacted, telling the Scottish Sun: “I wasn’t ejected, I wasn’t arrested, so how can they ban me?”

According to the supporter, from Saltcoats, McCann had called on the referee to send off a Kilmarnock player.

“I told him he wasn’t being professional,” revealed Sawers, before adding: “At the final whistle there were verbals. If security hadn’t been there, things could have got ugly.“

In a video posted to Facebook the day after the match, Sawers unleashed a tirade at McCann, describing the former Sky Sports pundit as a ‘f***ing wee tadger’.

Rugby Park bosses issued the ban shortly after.

Sawers has previous for his strongly-worded rants on social media.

A video posted in the wake of a defeat to Ross County went viral, and even prompted a response from Josh Magennis, at the time plying his trade for Killie, who branded it ‘poison’.

Sawers had posted a scathing, six-minute-long video attacking his team following a 4-0 thrashing by Ross County, which was viewed more than 100,000 times.

During his remarkable tirade at then manager Gary Locke and his players, Sawers -a former Killie youth-team player - raged: “It isnae f****** good enough.”

He also slammed the players, telling them they needed to train harder before berating them for “eating fry-ups and f****** pies instead of bananas and porridge.”

