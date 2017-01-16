Kilmarnock complete signing of Karleigh Osborne

Kilmarnock have made their fourth signing of the January transfer window with the addition of Karleigh Osborne.

Formerly of Plymouth Argyle, the 28-year-old defender joins on a two-year contract. He made only one league appearance for Derek Adams’ Pilgrims due to injury problems which plagued the player throughout 2016.

Osborne has experience of the Championship, League One and League Two in England through spells with Brentford, Millwall and Bristol City, among others.

He joins the trio of Newcastle United loanees, Cal Roberts, Freddie Woodman and Sean Longstaff, recruited by Lee Clark earlier in the window.