Kilmarnock appoint ex-West Brom boss Steve Clarke as new manager

Kilmarnock have announced Steve Clarke as their new manager.

The 54-year-old Ayrshireman has agreed a deal at Rugby Park until the end of the 2019/20 season and will be assisted by former Blackpool and Charlton defender Alex Dyer.

Clarke told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to be back in football and I’m especially delighted to be named Kilmarnock manager.

“In my discussions with the board we spoke about stability and while we need to fix the current situation, I’m looking to provide that stability to this great club.

“I’m looking forward to working with the board, staff, players and supporters to ensure future success at the club.”

The former Scotland defender, who played for St Mirren and Chelsea, takes over from Lee McCulloch who departed at the start of the month.

Clarke will take up his role and be introduced to the media on Monday.

The Killie board noted Clarke’s previous coaching and managerial experience in the website announcement.

It read: “The board of directors are delighted to have secured the services of such a well-respected and talented manager.

“Steve has a proven track record in British and European football and we look forward to welcoming him to Rugby Park.

“A former Scotland international, Steve was assistant manager to Jose Mourinho as Chelsea won two English Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup.

“After working under Gianfranco Zola at West Ham and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool, Steve moved to West Bromwich Albion.

“During his time at the Hawthorns, he led the Baggies to eighth place, their highest-ever English Premier League finish.

“Another notable achievement saw Steve lead Reading to their first FA Cup semi-final in 88 years as they went down 2-1 to Arsenal at Wembley.

“Everyone at the club wishes Steve every success as manager.”

