Kilmarnock 3 - 2 Ross County: Killie leave it late to secure vital win

Kilmarnock struck a late winner against Ross County to win 3-2 in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

New signing Sean Longstaff slotted home on 90 minutes to secure all three points for the home side to finish an end-to-end encounter in Ayrshire.

Killie striker Kris Boyd scored the Premiership’s fastest-ever goal after 10 seconds. However, his opener was quickly cancelled out by efforts from Christopher Routis and Alex Schalk as the Staggies stormed into a 2-1 lead.

Gary Dicker’s second-half strike brought the teams level before Longstaff’s dramatic late winner decided the game.

Kilmarnock talisman Boyd broke the record by scoring a stunning early goal straight from kick-off, running onto a Gary Dicker header to deftly flick the ball over the onrushing Scott Fox.

Moments later Killie keeper Freddie Woodman had to be alert to deny Ross County striker Schalk as he bore down on goal.

And on seven minutes the Staggies struck an equaliser, when Routis slotted home from the edge of the penalty area as the home defence failed to clear their lines.

County then took the lead on 11 minutes when the Kilmarnock rearguard were again caught ball-watching in their own six-yard-box. Schalk was on hand to poke the ball into the net as it rebounded off the crossbar following a header from Kenny van der Weg.

The visitors came close to adding a third on the stroke of half-time as they counter-attacked following a Kilmarnock corner.

Schalk was the danger man once more with an enterprising run which led to him squaring the ball along the six-yard box. However, there was no County player on hand to add the finishing touch.

A tremendous save from County keeper Scott Fox kept the Staggies in front as he tipped over a Boyd header from point-blank range as Killie began to establish control of the match at the beginning of the second half.

Seconds later, Fox superbly denied Boyd from six yards out, palming over once more.

But the home side would not be denied. From the resulting corner, Dicker pounced on a loose ball to volley low into the net on 60 minutes.

Substitute Jordan Jones then came close to teeing up Boyd for the winner as he squeezed the ball into the danger area from the byline, but Jay McEveley was on hand to clear.

Liam Boyce had a great opportunity to snatch all three points for County in the dying stages of the game, diverting a free header over when it looked easier to hit the target.

And Staggies winger Michael Gardyne fired into the side-netting after bearing down on goal late on.

However, it would be Kilmarnock who would finish victorious, as Longstaff rushed onto a through ball to fire low under Fox at the death.

