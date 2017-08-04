Ex-Rangers and Dundee United keeper Cammy Bell returns to Kilmarnock

Have your say

Cammy Bell has completed his return to Kilmarnock following his eventful exit from Dundee United.

The goalkeeper has signed a two-year deal for the club for whom he made 115 appearances at the start of his career.

United confirmed Bell’s contract had been terminated by mutual agreement on Thursday, two days after they announced on social media and their website that they were open to offers for the 30-year-old.

Manager Lee McCulloch, a former Rangers team-mate of Bell, told the club’s website: “Cammy is an experienced goalkeeper, who is very familiar with the club and the fans.

“He provides great competition for the other goalkeepers and I’m delighted to have him on board.”

