Ex-Newcastle United head coach John Carver linked with Kilmarnock job

John Carver, the former head coach at Newcastle United, has been linked with the vacant post at Kilmarnock.

It emerged yesterday that former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg, Mixu Paatelainen and Porto legend Jorge Costa had all thrown their hat into the ring for the post vacated by Lee McCulloch’s departure.

Carver has taken charge of the Magpies on three separate occasions, all in a caretaker or interim capacity.

He has also had spells as caretaker boss of Leeds United, Sheffield United, spent just over a year as head coach at Toronto FC in Major League Soccer and had a brief spell as manager of Omonia in Cyprus.

Reports in England had suggested he was being lined up for the Gateshead job, returning to the club where he had spent three years as a player in the late 1980s, but it is believed Carver wants to manage at a higher level than the National League.

Carver’s best spell as a manager was at Omonia, where he won 17 matches out of 30, losing just five and drawing eight before being sacked in February this year.