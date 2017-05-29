Richie Foran sacked as manager of Inverness Caley Thistle

Richie Foran has paid the price for Inverness’ relegation after the Highland outfit confirmed they had axed him as manager.

The former club captain stepped up to become Caley Thistle boss last summer after being handed a four-year deal.

But the Irishman’s one season in charge turned out to be a nightmare as the club were demoted from the Ladbrokes Premiership on the back of just seven league victories.

