Mark McGhee: Next two games could define Motherwell season

Manager Mark McGhee has described Motherwell’s end-of-year double-header as potentially season defining.

The Fir Park side are one point ahead of Premiership bottom side – and tonight’s opponents – Inverness.

But such is the congestion in the bottom part of the table that tenth-placed Motherwell, without a win in five games, are only three points behind Ross County who are sixth.

After their trip to the Highlands, Motherwell face Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton at the SuperSeal Stadium on Hogmanay before the three-week January winter break and McGhee insists the two games will shape their return.

He said: “It is almost pivotal. It can kind of define our season in a way because if we get two good results, even a win and draw, whichever way round, remain unbeaten but win one of them, we will look forward to January and February and the rest of the season with a really positive, let’s try to head for the top six, [attitude].

“If we don’t, then I think we have to roll up our sleeves and accept that we are in a scrap, regardless of how we feel [if] we have done quite well.

“If we were to beat Inverness and Hamilton we would come back with no fear. If we had to lose both games then we would come back asking questions of ourselves.”

Inverness, who won 3-0 at Fir Park in October, lost narrowly at Ibrox on Christmas Eve and manager Richie Foran insists his players are desperate to put that disappointment behind them. “The players and I wished the Motherwell game was on Christmas Day,” said Foran. “We can’t wait for it.

“I was down after the Rangers game and so were the players. But all we needed was a couple of hours to clear our heads and now we are good to go again. We performed so well at Ibrox and I want more of the same. I know if we play like that, we’ll win most games.

“We just need that little bit of quality at the end.”