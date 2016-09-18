Inverness v Celtic: A big game for big men

Ross Draper, the giant that he is at 6 feet 5 inches tall, is something of a misfit when cast in the David versus Goliath role. The Caley Thistle playmaker is rarely a man opponents look down on.

The midfield behemoth’s intimidating frame will be a match for Nir Biton’s mighty stature in the heat of battle today should the Israeli play in Inverness but it was the scale of Celtic’s resources and options that were occupying Draper’s thoughts in the build-up.

Second guessing Brendan Rodgers’ selection after Old Firm triumph and European embarrassment is, according to Draper, pictured, nearly impossible.

The Englishman said: “I hope it’s a mild reaction from Celtic to the Barcelona result, but I expect a big reaction. It was tough to take for them but they were playing against world-class players and you have to take it on the chin and move on.

“I expect them to come out fighting, wanting to get back to a successful league campaign where they’re unbeaten.

“We’ve got no idea who is going to play. There was the Old Firm game before Barça so maybe it has taken a lot out of their players. Maybe Brendan Rodgers will change it.

“All we can do is prepare properly and concentrate on ourselves.”

Celtic, no matter the impulses and frustrations flowing from the Barcelona beating, have rarely found the going easy in Inverness.

The low-key football environment can often seem to sap the energy and exuberance from them.

Draper acknowledged: “It’s a difficult place for anyone to come, not just Celtic, I don’t think anyone enjoys that A9 for a start – I certainly don’t!

“It’s a lovely place to live up here but to come from Glasgow or Edinburgh, it’s tough.”

Draper, you suspect, sees a kindred spirit in the Celtic captain Scott Brown, given the wholehearted work-rate and linchpin creative role both occupy in their respective sides.

The Inverness man said: “I enjoy playing against Scott Brown. He’s a very good player and one I’ve got a huge amount of respect for, so I enjoy the battles against him.

“But they’ve got 30 players who can play. The team’s full of superstars and we’ve all got to be on our top game to get a good result.

“They’ve started so well in the league they may want to rest players after two big games. So instead of trying to guess their team why not try and concentrate on ourselves and give it our all.”