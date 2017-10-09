Inverness star gets into punch-up with coach after substitution

Have your say

Inverness Caley Thistle’s chaotic 2017/18 season went from bad to worse on Saturday after images revealed a fight between midfielder Liam Polworth and a member of the backroom staff.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Scotland’s latest failure | Caixinha and Miller end dispute | Celtic have ‘no chance’

Liam Polworth is pulled off a clearly startled Scott Kellacher. Picture: SNS

The pictures show Polworth attacking coach Scott Kellacher in the dugout shortly after the player was substituted in the 87th minute.

Inverness CT were 3-0 up against Peterhead in their Irn-Bru Cup last 16 match, with Polworth grabbing the opener.

It is not yet known what provoked the altercation as ICT have chosen to remain silent to his point.

The Highland club sit ninth in the Ladbrokes Championship after eight games.

An enraged Liam Polworth. Picture: SNS

READ MORE - Linfield supporters blame Rangers fans for sectarian chants