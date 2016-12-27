Inverness eager to go out and erase Rangers disappointment

Richie Foran says Inverness would have happily given up their Christmas dinner if it would have allowed them to wipe out memories of their Ibrox disappointment.

The Caley Thistle boss was proud by his side’s display against Rangers on Saturday but equally perturbed as they went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

He now hopes to take his frustration out on Motherwell when they welcome Mark McGhee’s side to the Highlands on Wednesday night.

Foran insists his team will have shaken off a setback which has left them propping up the rest of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

In fact, he reckons his fired-up troops would have preferred to have gone back into action just as the rest of the country was tucking into their turkey.

Foran said: “The players and I wished the Motherwell game was on Christmas Day. We can’t wait for it.

“I was down after the game and so were the players. But all we needed was a couple of hours to clear our heads and now we are good to go again.

“We performed so well at Ibrox and I want more of the same. I know if we play like that, we will win most games.

“We just need that little bit of quality at the end.”

Gers claimed victory with a Brad McKay own goal but the Glasgow giants had goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to thank for their win after the Englishman pulled off a string of top saves.

Inverness’ defeat means only a win over Well will see them climb off bottom spot in time for their final game of 2016 against Ross County on Hogmanay.

Foran, however, is confident his side will be nowhere near the drop-zone come the end of the season if they can match their Ibrox display more regularly.

“I don’t read too much into the standings at all,” said the Irishman. “Being bottom right now is not ideal, it’s not great to look at and you don’t want to be there come the end of the season.

“But I don’t believe we will be there. Our goal, our aim, is the top six and I believe we will end up there.

“But we must perform like we did at Ibrox in every game to do that. Have we don’t that consistently enough? No we haven’t. We have one fantastic performance then have a disappointing one.

“We need to get the consistency of performances if we want to get consistency of results.

“Wednesday is already a must-win game. It’s a simple as that. It will be a hard game against Motherwell but if we turn up in the right frame of mind - which we will - we’ll be good to go.”

