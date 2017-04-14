Inverness CT think positive for clash with Motherwell

Inverness Caledonian Thistle still have control of their Ladbrokes Premiership future, which gives encouragement to defender Louis Laing.

The Highlanders are bottom of the table, four points behind Motherwell whom they play at Fir Park today in the last fixture before the split.

Richie Foran’s side lost 3-0 at home to St Johnstone last week and are without a win in their last six outings.

However, former Fir Park player Laing insists only positivity pervades the club as they look for crucial victories in their bid for survival.

He said: “We’re obviously sitting bottom of the table so that’s a fact we cannot avoid, but it’s in our hands.

“That’s what we’re looking to do, we’re looking to win every game. The past five or six games have been pretty unfortunate. If you put aside the last game, we could have scraped three or four wins. It hasn’t gone for us though. Sometimes we need a bit of luck.

“We’ve had two or three great chances in each of those games where we could have put the ball in the back of the net.

“We’ve scraped some draws in games we should have won. These last six games are vital – and I think we’ll be all right.” Laing is aware of the importance of the game against their nearest rivals, whom they also play at home on the last day of the season.

The former Sunderland player said: “At worst we cannot lose. We go into the game pretty confident, we’ve had a good week’s training.

“We’ve learned a lot from last week’s game and we know what we need to do. We’re all looking forward to it. We all believe we can go there and get three points. It wasn’t nice, getting beaten 3-0 at the weekend. We will take the fight into the game against Motherwell.”

Motherwell are optimistic that top goalscorer Louis Moult will return from an ankle injury. Manager Stephen Robinson will also make a late decision on right-back Richard Tait, who is back in training after groin surgery.

Captain Keith Lasley is suspended and defender Stephen McManus (groin) remains on the sidelines.