Inverness CT signings: How every recruit has fared this season

As Scottish Premiership clubs enter the January transfer window, Craig Fowler looks back upon their business so far this season and ranks every signing out of ten.

Brad McKay - 7

Originally a curious move for McKay, who’d gone from being a back-up at Hearts to a back-up at St Johnstone and then looked sure to play reserve once more to Josh Meekings and Gary Warren in the Highland capital. Instead, he’s been one of the better performers this campaign as a near mainstay in the starting XI after finding a new home at right-back. In his new role, what he lacks in subtly he makes up for in athleticism and endeavour as he tirelessly gets up and down the wing.

Kevin McNaughton - 2

Disaster struck when McNaughton, who’ll likely be on a higher wage than any other Caley Thistle recruit this summer, suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the second Premiership game against Ross County. He’d played well in his six appearances prior to that match, as his leadership and composure on the ball added an air of authority to the defence. With Inverness currently sitting bottom of the table it may be looked back upon as a devastating blow come the end of the campaign.

Jake Mulraney - 5

The speedy winger had added something from the bench on occasion and, considering the struggles of those in the starting XI, he should maybe be trusted with a longer run in the side. He does seem to lack a final ball, though.

Larnell Cole - 5

Cole’s displays have picked up recently after initially struggling to force his way into the side. He shows some great touches and neat footwork, but is another that needs to do more to influence matters in the final third.

Billy King - 4

Probably the biggest disappointment of the campaign so far. Hearts fans were disgruntled to see one of their favourites go out on loan to a fellow Ladbrokes Premiership side, which piqued the interest of Caley Thistle fans eager to see him play. He made a strong start to life up north, including a stunning goal against Celtic in a 2-2 draw - the only time the league leaders have dropped points this season. Since then, however, his performances have deteriorated. Richie Foran’s preference of having the wide men play as inverted wingers doesn’t seem to suit King, who’s retreated further and further into his shell as the year has gone on.

Scott Boden - 4

The striker started the season as the first-choice option up front but never seemed to fit into the system. He’s a limited player who tries to sniff out chances around the final third. Inverness prefer a 4-2-3-1 which asks much more of the lone striker.

Lonsana Doumbouya - 6

There wasn’t much expected from the well-travelled French striker when he arrived at the end of August but, to be fair, he’s had his moments. At Inverness’ apex he netted five times in an eight-game span as the Highlanders reached the top half of the table. Unfortunately, he’s failed to find the back of the net since. In his defence, a lot asked of him in each game as he’s expected to be both the target for long-balls and the man getting on the end of crosses into the penalty area. Although his skills are limited, there’s a certain effectiveness to his awkward style, and is someone who may provide more in a stronger team.

