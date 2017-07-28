Inverness CT launch investigation after Twitter porn ‘like’

Inverness Caley Thistle have launched a “formal investigation” after their official Twitter account was found to have “liked” a porn site video.

The Highland club were left embarrassed after the video, originally tweeted by Porn Hub, was spotted in the account’s ‘Likes’ timeline.

They quickly removed the video but not before someone had taken a screenshot, which was quickly shared around Scottish football Twitter.

The club say they’ve reported the incident to the “relevant authorities” and will be taking steps to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“The ICTFC board of directors are aware that on the evening of 27 July 2017, there was activity on the official club Twitter account which we deem to be entirely inappropriate and unacceptable.

The (censored) tweet. Picture: Twitter

“Procedures kicked in to remove the offending material and immediately lock down the account. ICTFC has notified the appropriate authorities and a formal investigation is underway.

“The club will revert with more information upon conclusion of the investigation. The ICTFC board assure our staff and supporters that we will take all steps to identify the circumstances of this infringement and that steps will be taken to prevent recurrence.”

