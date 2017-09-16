Inverness CT 1 - 3 Livingston: More misery for John Robertson

Inverness Caley Thistle were booed off as last season’s relegated Premiership side slumped again.

If the home supporters’ patience is close to snapping so, too, is that of boss John Robertson after his team – with just one win from six opening league games – surrendered meekly.

While Livi manager David Hopkin was thrilled with three points, Caley Thistle had bossed the first period while showcasing their current defensive frailties.

“The goals we lost were cheap. We lost discipline and shape,” Robertson said. “We’ve been very loyal and given the players 11 games to cement their positions – they haven’t done it. We now have to go to Plan B.”

Versatile Bulgarian striker Nikolay Todorov slotted into defence in Livingston’s time of need and barely put a foot wrong before side-footing in an easy 24th minute strike.

Caley Thistle levelled through Connor Bell three minutes later – a fine left foot finish – but again disintegrated after the break.

Scott Robinson and Craig Halkett sealed an impressive win for Livingston, who have now lost just one in six since arriving from League One.

Livingston manager Hopkin admitted: “We only had three or four shots, but three great finishes.”