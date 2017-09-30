Inverness CT 0-0 Queen of the South: Fon Williams helps Caley to draw

Caley Thistle survived a second-half assault from Queen of the South but still slipped to second bottom in the table.

The Highlanders avoided a sixth defeat of the Championship campaign with three important saves from Owain Fon Williams after the interval. Nonetheless, home manager John Robertson drew positives from a second clean sheet of the season.

“Given the goals we’d lost in recent weeks, we had to be more resolute,” Robertson said. “If we can defend like that more often and continue to attack as we have in previous matches then we’ll start to pick up wins.”

Defender Brad McKay sent a header just wide after seven minutes but that was the lot for Robertson’s side.

Three minutes later, Shaun Rooney’s dig from distance for Queens had to be tipped over the bar by the excellent Fon Williams. Just before the break, Stephen Dobbie flashed a shot high over the bar from 10 yards and then had a strong penalty claim waved away early in the second half.

Fon Williams denied Dobbie again before a huge moment after 72 minutes. John Rankin’s lovely pass threaded in Callum Tapping, but the Welshman again made a vital save.