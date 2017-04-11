Inverness Caley Thistle to hold ‘routine board meeting’

Inverness Caledonian Thistle say they will hold a “routine board meeting” this week as they battle to stave off relegation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the club said manager Richie Foran and the players were working hard to beat the drop.

Inverness are four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and face second-bottom Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

The statement said: “Following speculation in the media, Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that a routine board meeting is being held this week.

“The directors, management team, players, staff and supporters remain focused on taking as many points as possible from our remaining six games.

“A win at Motherwell this weekend would dramatically improve our prospects and the manager, coaching staff and lads are working hard to achieve this.

“The atmosphere at the club remains positive, with great determination to remain in the top flight.”