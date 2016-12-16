Brad McKay: Playing while injured helps Inverness team spirit

Brad McKay feels the number of players beating the pain barrier to feature for Inverness bodes well for the future.

McKay played through a heavy knock in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton amid Gary Warren’s suspension and a knee injury for David Raven.

And goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams is set to ignore back pain for a second week running when Caley Thistle face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park this afternoon.

McKay said: “It’s one of those squads that are tough. Everyone is looking after each other – they’re asking you how you are when you’re injured. We come in after the [Hamilton] game really disappointed not to have picked up three points. On the flipside, it’s a good point considering that boys aren’t fit. Boys are playing through injuries, being 50 or 60 per cent fit.

“They don’t want to let anyone down and more importantly, not letting themselves down. If you can give something to the team, even if it’s 45-60 minutes, then you’re done, that’s what a team is. It’s a squad that’s going to do well.

“The break coming up will do our squad good. The boys can get a wee bit of time away.”

McKay missed three games with a badly bruised and swollen lower leg and rushed himself back for the Accies game.

“I probably came back a wee bit too early because of the injury situation,” he said. “It’s not fine. I made a miraculous recovery on Friday because there was no pain. I strapped it up and took painkillers on Thursday and Friday and played through a bit of pain.

“The initial impact was on my shin but I damaged ligaments in my ankle, which is why it took so long to heal.”

Kilmarnock go into today’s match with memories of their last clash against Inverness still painfully fresh. The Highlanders snatched a late 1-1 draw in October despite trailing for almost 80 minutes. “We were comfortable but didn’t take our chances,” reflected Killie defender Luke Hendrie. “One-nil can be a dangerous scoreline. Hopefully we can turn them over here.”