Billy King: Inverness CT need to start winning

Billy King admits Inverness need to get points on the board before it is too late.

Caley Thistle have started their Ladbrokes Premiership campaign off in alarming fashion.

Last weekend’s 5-1 hammering at Hearts was their third straight league defeat in a row and King believes his team need to pick up a victory against St Johnstone on Saturday ahead of the international break if they want to avoid the run becoming an even more disastrous tail spin.

He said: “It’s been a massively disappointing start to the season. That’s three games now that we’ve not managed to pick up any points and the boys are gutted.

“But we’ve tried to stick together this week and have trained really well, so hopefully on Saturday we can take something from the game because really it’s starting to get to that stage where we need to start performing.

“It would be huge for us if we can get a win going into the international break. It will give the whole place a lift and we can come back in a week’s time for the Aberdeen game with a smile on our faces.”

Highlanders boss Richie Foran hopes he has added some extra teeth to his attack with the signing of towering French hitman Lonsana Doumbouya.

And King reckons the arrival of the former Cercle Brugge striker will ensure the rest of the Caley Thistle squad up their game.

“He’s trained with us this week and he’s quite a big physical boy,” said the on-loan Jambos winger. “He’s looked good so far and he’ll bring quality to the squad. Hopefully he’ll add a presence up front as well.

“There is competition up front now and players need to perform if they want to stay in the team.

“That can only make the team better. Competition is healthy inside a squad. It drives other players to train better and to play better so that they can keep their place in the team.”

