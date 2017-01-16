Why Hibs can begin looking towards life in the Premiership

Hibs lead the way in the Championship and will unlikely let it slip, writes Joel Sked

So often a comfortable home victory can see thousands of fans head for the exit, content with what they’ve seen but a chance to catch an earlier train or bus, get a headstart on the football traffic or beat the crowds at the bar.

When the full-time whistle sounded on Hibernian’s 3-0 defeat of Dundee United earlier this month very few in a sold-out home allocation at Easter Road vacated their seat. They wanted to show their appreciation of the team’s performance, the best of the season, giving the players a rousing reception for a job well done.

That’s how good Hibs were on the night, and come the season end it will likely be seen as a defining moment. United had the chance to regain top spot which they held at Christmas, whereas for Hibs it was the opportunity to give themselves breathing space at the summit.

Neil Lennon would have been elated with the performance, both individuals and as a team, which swept aside a listless United.Yet, Saturday’s scrappy, ugly even, victory at Dumbarton may have pleased the Hibs boss equally. An oft-used cliché it may be, but three points at a difficult venue like the Cheaper Insurance Stadium, when the game is difficult and performance laboured, is the type which wins leagues. It becomes more significant with United are dropping points at home to Queen of the South.

The Arabs have lost on both their visits to ‘The Rock’ this season, while Falkirk have also been put to the sword. Last season Hibs were defeated in both their trips west, while the season before that Hearts dropped their first points at Dumbarton as they romped to the league title.

As Lennon said after the match “these are the games you have to grind out”. And grind out Hibs did, opening the gap at the top of the Ladbrokes Championship to six points.

With league business taking a hiatus for the forthcoming William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round, Hibs can take stock of their current commanding position, and begin to think about shaking the challenge of their Dundee rivals and bouncing back to the top-flight at the third time of asking.

Between now and Hibs’ visit to Tannadice in March there are six matches, only two of which come against teams currently placed in the top half – both at home. It gives Hibs a chance to move through the gears and set a pace which exhausts their nearest challengers.

For Lennon, the players, the board and the fans it is all about promotion. Hibs haven’t been an exhilarating unit, wowing fans on a weekly basis with their performances, but that is of secondary importance to winning games and getting back to the Premiership.

In the two previous seasons under Alan Stubbs the team were easier on the eye, playing intricate, possession football. In the first season a poor start following sweeping personnel changes and a record-breaking points tally by Hearts were their undoing, while the following season the schedule and Scottish Cup success played their part in denting Hibs’ title and then promotion hopes.

But banishing the cup curse brought back a feel-good factor, which has seen home crowds rise by 60 per cent, despite a third season in the second tier. A league triumph this season will see that momentum continue in to the Premiership and give Lennon and Hibs a platform on which to build.

Jim Duffy was slightly unfair on BBC Sportsound at the weekend by saying that Hibs are “a bit better” than everybody else, rather than “miles better”. In reality they are somewhere in between. Analysing the squad, and the potential it could reach, this is a Premiership team in all but name. The Hibs bench in recent weeks is arguably the strongest in Scotland outside of Celtic.

Against United Lennon was able to call on John McGinn, Brian Graham and James Keatings, while Liam Fontaine, Grant Holt and Andrew Shinnie were all unused. It’s a bench which the majority of teams in the the Premiership would be envious of; in fact players who would strengthen the starting XI of most.

This depth has came about through some shrewd recruitment. The ‘emergency’ loan of Kris Commons and the signing of Chris Humphrey. While Commons hasn’t quite been the player who scored 37 leagues goals for Celtic between 2013 and 2015, he has proved the difference in turning two points in to six, with vital goals against Falkirk and Dumbarton.

Former Motherwell wide-man Humphrey may in fact be the more appropriate addition. It has been clear for all observers that what Hibs have lacked in recent seasons is width. Martin Boyle gives that option but he prefers playing in field. Humphrey is a chalk-on-the-boots winger. His effect was clear to see in the win over United, terrorising Paul Dixon with his pace and setting up Jason Cummings with old-fashioned, get to the bye-line and cut back wing play.

His pace is an added component to the team, but more decisively he gives the team balance. Previously Hibs could be quite one-dimensional with a host of technically-gifted central midfielders, with the responsibility of width left to the full-backs. Humphrey and Boyle stretch the play, opening the pitch for the likes of Commons, McGinn and Dylan McGeouch.

It also takes the attacking burden off the shoulders of David Gray and Lewis Stevenson, allowing them to concentrate on defensive matters, while acting as support for the attacking wide men. This will only aide a defence which has the best record in the country, having conceded a measly 11 goals in 21 games, including 11 clean sheets.

It is a team endeavour, with any two of Paul Hanlon, Darren McGregor or Fontaine giving Hibs a robust and balanced centre-back partnership, while Marvin Bartley is a monster in midfield. Fine in possession but he covers ground expertly, snapping in to challenges and giving more talented footballers a base to play and express themselves.

And, of course, Hibs have what Dundee United lack, a potent goalscorer. He can come in for criticism, even from his own fans, but what Cummings can do is find the back of the net. His return of 12 league goals from 14 starts is highly impressive. He was sent a clear message by Lennon when he was left out the starting XI for nearly two months.

He responded with crucial goals against Greenock Morton, Falkirk and a brace against United. He has proven he is a big game player. With more creativity and pace in the team he will feel it isn’t beyond him beating the 25 goals he netted last season.

Even with Hibs shedding the 114-year hoodoo of the Scottish Cup, Lennon still questioned the mental toughness of his team. But the ability to regain top spot, then ease past their nearest rivals and come through a very tricky away trip, while strengthening their position, shows that the character and personality of the team is continuing to develop.

A week’s break for the defence of their Scottish Cup is a welcome vacation from league business, but Lennon and his players will be raring to get back, continue the momentum and put an end to their Championship purgatory as quickly as possible.