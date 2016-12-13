US winger on trial at Hibs as Lennon looks to strengthen

American winger Aaron Kovar has arrived on trial at Easter Road as Hibs head coach Neil Lennon seeks to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

Lennon has been casting his net far and wide in search of potential signings, with former French youth internationalist Enzo Reale having had a recent run-out in the SPFL Development League, although the capital club won’t be pursuing Reale.

Now Kovar has arrived from the Major Soccer League for an extended stay in Edinburgh, giving the 23-year-old Seattle Sounders player the chance to impress.

Lennon said: “Aaron is a winger who can play both sides. He wants to go home for Christmas, but he’ll be with us until then so that will give us a chance to have a good look at him.”

Lennon, meanwhile, was impressed with Oli Shaw yesterday after watching the 18-year-old striker score a hat-trick as Hibs Under-20s defeated Partick Thistle 3-0 to go three points clear at the top of the Development League.

Lennon said: “Oli did very well yesterday, he is coming on really nicely. I wouldn’t say he’s that far away [from a first-team breakthrough]. I have seen a big improvement in the last four or six weeks.”