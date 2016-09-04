Turriff United 0 - 3 Hibernian: Murray scores on debut

A YOUTHFUL Hibernian side progressed to the next round of the Ir-Bru Cup with a 3-0 victory at Turriff United.

Fraser Murray was handed a competitive first-team debut and the 17-year-old makred the occasion by opening the scoring in the 17th minute.

Brian Graham added to Hibernian’s lead a few minutes later, scoring his second goal for the club before Martin Boyle added a third in the second half.

Neil Lennon’s men were unlucky not to score more after striking the woodwork a number of times.

More to follow.

