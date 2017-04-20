Three-game ban for Jim Duffy over Neil Lennon bust-up

Jim Duffy has been banned for three matches (one suspended) for his touchline bust-up with Neil Lennon.

The pair had to be kept apart following an altercation in the closing minutes of the Championship match between Hibs and Morton at Easter Road last month.

Morton manager Duffy will serve a two-match ban immediately and a further game if he transgresses again.

He was found guilty of misconduct, entering the Hibs technical area and “adopting an aggressive attitude” to Hibs head coach Lennon.

A charge against Morton assistant manager Craig McPherson was withdrawn.

Morton as a club admitted a misconduct charge and were fined £750 (£250 of which was suspended).

The charge was that “three or more players and/or members of staff from your club, were involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of team staff”.

Lennon’s hearing has been postponed due to the non-availability of a Hibs solicitor. His case will be heard on Tuesday, allowing him to take his seat in the dugout for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Aberdeen.

The Hibs boss faces three charges of “adopting an aggressive attitude” to Morton striker Kudus Oyenuga, Duffy and the match officials.

The incident was sparked by a bad tackle by Oyenuga on Hibs defender Jordon Forster which took place in front of the dugouts.

Oyenuga was sent off for the tackle.