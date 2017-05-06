Sunshine on Leith as Hibs celebrate with title party

They may not have secured the win to finish off their three-year hiatus in the Championship in style, but Hibs fans celebrated their return to the top-flight of Scottish football as sun shone on Leith and Easter Road.

Neil Lennon’s champions took the lead through Grant Holt just after half-time in front of nearly 20,000 fans. However, St Mirren fought back and recorded the draw which ensured their safety in the second tier thanks to Rory Loy’s equaliser on the hour.

But that was of little interest to the Hibs fans who were in party mood at a vibrant Easter Road. For the first time in several years they will be able to relax for the majority of May, while saying good riddance to their Championship stint which brought many highs and a few lows.

Yet, with a league title, as well as last season’s Scottish Cup victory, secured, the Hibees go bouncing in to the Premiership with ambitions to challenge the upper echelons of the league.

For now, however, Hibs fans can savour their moment as league champions.

Hibs fans were in good spirits before the game. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

David Gray leads out the Championship champions to fireworks. Pic: SNS/Alan Rennie

Efe Ambrose, Scott Martin, Jordan Forster and Jason Cummings celebrate with the Ladbrokes Championship trophy. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

'On my head, son'! Jason Cummings pops the Ladbrokes Championship trophy on his head. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

Neil Lennon celebrates with the fans basking in the sunshine on Leith. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

Neil Lennon beams with the Championship trophy. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

With 23 goals, Jason Cummings deserves to celebrate more than most. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

Captain, leader, legend. David Gray gets his hands round another piece of silverware at Hibs. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

Jason Cummings, John McGinn, Andrew Shinnie, Martin Boyle and Grant Holt take in the moment as Liam Fontaine lurks in the background. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey