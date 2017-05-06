Sunshine on Leith as Hibs celebrate with title party

They may not have secured the win to finish off their three-year hiatus in the Championship in style, but Hibs fans celebrated their return to the top-flight of Scottish football as sun shone on Leith and Easter Road.
Neil Lennon’s champions took the lead through Grant Holt just after half-time in front of nearly 20,000 fans. However, St Mirren fought back and recorded the draw which ensured their safety in the second tier thanks to Rory Loy’s equaliser on the hour.
But that was of little interest to the Hibs fans who were in party mood at a vibrant Easter Road. For the first time in several years they will be able to relax for the majority of May, while saying good riddance to their Championship stint which brought many highs and a few lows.
Yet, with a league title, as well as last season’s Scottish Cup victory, secured, the Hibees go bouncing in to the Premiership with ambitions to challenge the upper echelons of the league.
For now, however, Hibs fans can savour their moment as league champions.