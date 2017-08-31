Star midfielder John McGinn to stay at Hibs

Hibs fans breathed a huge sigh of relief this evening as the club confirmed John McGinn will be staying at Easter Road.
The star midfielder had been subject to two bids from Nottingham Forest - neither of which came close to the Easter Road club’s valuation of the player – and were braced for a third offer.
However, Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has confirmed tonight that the club expect to do no further business in this transfer window.
She tweeted: “No more business expected, in or out, this window. Very happy with how we’re shaping up for the season.”
