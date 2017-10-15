Seagull ignores Hibs defeat to Aberdeen to tuck into pizza

Have your say

A seagull largely ignored the fare on show at Easter Road on Saturday, tucking into a pizza during the game instead.

The seagull tucks into the Easter Road pizza. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

As Aberdeen eked out a 1-0 victory in a hard-fought encounter with Hibs, the seagull gave the catering at the ground top marks as it wolfed down a sizeable pizza.

Despite it being almost half the size of the bird itself, nothing was going to waste.

The pizza at Hibs’ ground is equally popular with fans, home and away.

The defeat left Hibs in sixth, ten points behind Celtic and opponents Aberdeen.

