Scottish Cup: Bonnyrigg book home tie with holders Hibs

Juniors Bonnyrigg booked a fairytale home tie against holder Hibs with a late win at Championship Dumbarton.

Rose hit the bar early on through Lewis Turner before Robert Thomson went close with a header for the home side, who dominated until the break without making a breakthrough.

Dumbarton were also on top in the second half but Rose grew into the game and Kieran McGachie had a goal disallowed before Adam Nelson secured a tie against Hibs with an 18-yard drive that went in off a post.

Clyde booked an away trip to Stirling Albion by seeing off Arbroath 5-0 at Broadwood.

The hosts got their noses in front when Peter MacDonald despatched an early spot-kick and Barry Ferguson’s side doubled their lead seven minutes later when Scott McLaughlin curled a free kick home. Just before half-time Clyde were awarded a second penalty and MacDonald netted again.

Clyde substitute Matty Flynn was sent off within 10 minutes of coming on but Gormley emphasised their superiority by shooting home from the edge of the box with 18 minutes left and netting again in the last minute.