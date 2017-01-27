Scott Gallacher joins Hibernian after keepers are hurt

Hibs have wrapped up the signing of goalkeeper Scott Gallacher but head coach Neil Lennon is hoping he will not need to call on him this weekend.

The former Rangers and Hearts keeper, 27, who reached an agreement with St Mirren this week that released him from his contract, underwent a medical at Hibernian’s East Mains training centre on Thursday. He has been drafted in as cover after first-choice keeper Ofir Marciano went off just 20 minutes into the club’s Scottish Cup tie against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

It was initially feared that Marciano had cracked ribs and would be sidelined for a prolonged period but Lennon has revealed that he could feature in the squad for the trip to Palmerston Park to face Queen of the South tomorrow.

“We first assumed it could be long term but thankfully it was just bruising and he has improved every day since the injury and he is optimistic he can make the weekend. I doubt he will start but he could be in the squad,” said Lennon.

But, with Maciej Dabrowski also sidelined with a dislocated thumb, the addition of Gallacher provides cover as the team head into a vital period of the season.

“We are a goalie down at the minute,” Lennon said. “We are hoping that Ofir will be fit for the weekend but if Scott comes through then he will be here til the end of the season as cover, as the third goalkeeper.”

Stirling Albion’s French striker Dylan Nguene Bikey impressed during a trial at the club but he is also being courted by St Johnstone and Dundee United. The 21-year-old has scored nine goals in nine appearances.

“He was in and trained with us for a couple of days and we have left things with him and his representatives,” said Lennon. “He did OK.”

Lennon admitted that he was no closer to knowing if Celtic’s Kris Commons, who recently saw out an emergency loan deal at the Leith club, would be coming back to Easter Road.

“There’s no further movement either way on that. We are still optimistic and we are still in the hunt but I’ve not spoken to his representatives in a couple of days so we are still waiting on him getting back to us.

“We would like him, obviously, but if we don’t get him then I’m pretty happy with the quality of player I’ve got in forward areas. We are looking to bring one or two in other areas as well.

“He is a quality player and a match winner but we have good players in that area so we are actively looking for other positions as well.”