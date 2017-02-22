Sam Stanton: ‘I still want to play for Hibs’

Neil Lennon claimed he might need to call on the legendary Pat Stanton tonight after being so annoyed with Hibs’ performance at Kirkcaldy last Saturday.

However, namesake Sam is hoping the Hibs boss wants a Stanton full-time next season.

Lennon, furious with his side’s display in the 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers, had quipped that he would “play the kids if I have to – or Pat Stanton” in tonight’s Scottish Cup replay against Hearts.

The 72-year-old former captain was flattered with the offer but midfield star Sam, pictured, 50 years his junior, is hoping there is a space for him.

The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan with Dumbarton, having spent the second half of last season with Livingston.

He was back to top form last weekend and grabbed his first goals of the season with a double against Ayr United, even if the Sons were shattered when Ayr came back to level with two injury-time goals.

He knows he needs to maintain that level of performance for the rest of the campaign to give himself a chance of featuring for the Easter Road men next season in what he hopes will be the Premiership.

Stanton said: “We will see what happens next season. I have always believed in myself and I have always believed in my ability – whether I play for Hibs or play for someone else at a higher level. I have another year left so I suppose this part of the season is my last chance to impress.

“I have always believed that I can score so hopefully I kick on now and get a few more in the remaining months of the season.

“I’ve been at Hibs a long time and it’s the club I supported as a boy so I want to stay there and play for Hibs. I think I can still get back into the team there.

“I know that Hibs come to watch me sometimes and I feel as if I have been doing well at Dumbarton so we will see what happens.”