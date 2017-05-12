Rumour Mill: Hibs return for cup hero Stokes | Rangers want Well striker | Ferguson’s Caixinha concerns

Anthony Stokes is set to make his Hibs return for a third spell at Easter Road, Rangers want Louis Moult to solve striking issues and Barry Ferguson has expressed fears about the relationship between Caixinha and his players.

Stokes heads back to Easter Road

Anthony Stokes heading back to Hibs? (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Anthony Stokes is primed for his third spell at Hibs with the forward a key target for Neil Lennon. The 28-year-old, who was pictured with the Hibs boss in Dublin on Wednesday, still has two years to run on his Blackburn Rovers contract but is eager for the Easter Road return, having scored in the Scottish Cup win last year. It was revealed last month that he had been left out the Rovers squad for ‘personal issue’. Lennon also hopes to make the permanent of Efe Ambrose. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - What Dundee United are getting in Hibs striker James Keatings

Moult the answer to Rangers’ forward issues

Louis Moult is the latest Motherwell player to be earmarked for a move to Ibrox. Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is keen on the Steelmen’s frontman following interest in the club’s centre-back Ben Heneghan. Moult has netted 17 times for struggling Well and is seen as the answer to Rangers’ goalscoring problems. The 24-year-old has one-year left on his deal. The club are also interested in bringing Steven Whittaker back to the club following the defender’s release by Norwich City. (Scottish Sun)

Ferguson worried about Caixinha’s treatment of players

Barry Ferguson has expressed concerns about the relationship between Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha and his players. The former-Rangers midfielder feels the manager is going to war with his players and that he needs to keep them on his side. (Daily Record)

Hearts target four summer signings

Ian Cathro has targeted four new faces for Hearts during the summer. The club are favourites to land Scottish international Christophe Berra and Cathro has pinpointed four summer signings having made nine in the January transfer window. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - 11 things we learned from Hearts’ Meet the Management event

Wilson to miss European qualifiers

Danny Wilson is set to miss Rangers’ opening Europa League qualifier next month. The defender exited the club’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill after 70 minutes with a knee ligament injury. Wilson will visit a specialist in London next week but it’s feared he’ll be injured when Rangers play in the first qualifying round on June 29. (The Herald)

No summer break for Rogic

Tom Rogic play right through the summer without a holiday, covering a potential 22,485 miles as he travels around the world to represent Australia. The 24-year-old playmaker has a World Cup qualifier 12 days after the Scottish Cup final in Australia before the Confederations Cup in Russia. Celtic’s pre-season starts a day after Austrlia’s final group game. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Rodgers backs McInnes for move to England

Brendan Rodgers has backed Derek McInnes to conquer England. The Aberdeen boss has previous managerial experience in England with Bristol City, and Rodgers believes McInnes has developed as a manager to become a success. (Various)

St Johnstone to keep Mannus

Tommy Wright is hopeful of hanging on to goalkeeper Alan Mannus following interest from Motherwell. The 34-year-old has shared goalkeeping duties with Zander Clark this season but has been targeted by Stepehen Robinson having worked with the Well boss in the Northern Ireland set-up. (Daily Record)

Humphrey leaves Hibs

Chris Humphrey has left Hibs and is looking to move back down south. The Jamaican international helped the club retutrn to the top-flight having been signed by the club in January. The club continue toalks with Israeli club Ashdod for the permanent signing of goalkeeper Ofir Marciano. (Daily Express)

READ MORE - 5 Rangers players who could be shown the door by Pedro Caixinha

Archibald to stay put

Alan Archibald is focused on the job at Partick Thistle despite links to England. The 39-year-old has been linked with a move to Swindon Town but has labelled it mere “speculation”. Archibald, a PFA Scotland Manager of the Year nomination, had been previously linked with Shrewsbury Town and has two years left on his Thistle contract. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Killie award trial to Robertson

Kilmarnock have handed a trial to Mason Robertson. The wide-man finished the season at Stenhousemuir and Lee McCulloch has taken the opportunity to look at the player in training. Robertson, son of former Rangers defender David, has previously played in America with Phoenix Rising and Washington Huskies. (Scottish Sun)

Diamond rejects Scotland return to sign with Mansfield

Zander Diamond is set to reject the opportunity to return to Scotland to sign a two-year deal at Mansfield Town. The 32-year-old spent three seasons at Northampton Town and attracted interest from clubs north of the border but has opted for the League Two side managed by fellow Scot Steve Evans. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Quiz: How well do you know 2016/17 Scottish football season?