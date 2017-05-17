Rumour Mill: Armstrong to interest English elite | McKay sweats over deal | Lennon to add duo

Stuart Armstrong will have his choice of the best teams in England according to Celtic legend, Barrie McKay is made to sweat on new Rangers deal and Neil Lennon is set to add two to Hibs squad.

Stuart Armstrong tipped to entice English elite. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

Armstrong will interest Manchester United and Chelsea

Celtic legend Bertie Auld has advised Stuart Armstrong to stay at Celtic and become a legend. The Lisbon Lion, who won 16 major honours with the Celts, has no doubt that the midfielder will soon be attracting interest from “the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverppol” but wants him to not chase money and instead become a legend. (Daily Express)

McKay sweats on new deal

Rangers wide man Barrie McKay has been told by Pedro Caixinha to be patient for a new deal. The 22-year-old was offered a contract in February which he rejected but is keen on an improved offer. McKay had been interesting RB Leipzig earlier in the season and was recently linked with a move to Nottingham Forest where he’d be reunited with former Rangers boss Mark Warburton. (Various)

Lennon to deal in Ambrose and Marciano

Neil Lennon is hopeful of completing deals for defender Efe Ambrose and goalkeeper Ofir Marciano. Both players spent time on loan at Easter Road this season and is keen to tie both down on permanent contracts. The Hibs boss, however, branded moves for ex-Celtic players Levin Wilson, Anthony Stokes and Kris Commons as speculation. (Evening News)

England the next move for Jack

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has stated that if captain Ryan Jack leaves Aberdeen it will be for a move to England. He said: “I have spoken to Ryan often enough and he’s told me his intention is to go to England if he doesn’t stay here.” (Daily Express)

Hughes lost the dressing room

Raith Rovers chairman Alan Young has admitted that the club got “more than they bargained for” with the appointment of John Hughes. The Rovers were relegated on Saturday after falling to defeat on penalties to Brechin City in the Championship play-offs. Young conceded that Hughes lost the dressing room. (The Herald)

Rangers moved would be step back for Jack

Derek Whyte believes Aberdeen captain would be taking a step back if he was to leave Aberdeen for Rangers. The former Dons captain said “why would you want to go to Rangers when you’re playing in a better team at the moment?” (The Sun)

Caixinha should be embarrassed

Derek McInnes has shot back at Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, telling him that he should be embarrassed for finishing third. The Aberdeen boss was responding to comments made by his Rangers counterpart about Aberdeen coming to the end of a cycle. (The Scotsman)

Saints continue talks with duo

St Johnstone are still hopeful of tying down goalkeeper Alan Mannus and defender Tam Scobbie to new deals. Both are out of contract at the end of the season but Tommy Wright is keen for both to prolong their stay. The duo have been impressive form in the latter stages of the season. (Daily Record)

Three of Hearts for Cathro

Ian Cathro believes three at the back is the way forward for his Hearts side. The Hearts boss has played with a four man and three man defence but the latter is likely to be the choice going forward. (Evening News)

Quality over quantity at Celtic

Celtic fans have been warned that the club “won’t be making loads of signings” in the summer. Instead the club, according to assistant Chris Davies, will focus on the right additions. Alongside head of recruitment Lee Congerton Celtic will be targeting one or two players of real quality. (Various)

Midfielder will be like a new signing for Gers

Pedro Caixinha believes midfielder Jordan Rossiter will be “like a new signing”. The former Liverpool youngsters has been out of action since August with a back problem but has returned to training. (The Sun)

Caixinha’s strange move

Jim Duffy feels it was “strange” for Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha to discuss another team’s players in public. Duffy believes it was a culture issue and not mind games. (The Sun)

Nade offered Sons deal

Dumbarton have offered striker Christian Nade a new contract for next season. The 32-year-old Frenchman has twice helped the Sons to Championship survival in recent season. Manager Stephen Aitken feels they are a perfect match. (The Sun)

Morris deals in at East End

Callum Morris has signed a one-year deal at Dunfermline. The centre-back spent the second half of last season at the Pars, making 16 appearances following his release from Aberdeen. (Various)

Former Caley man heading to Norwich

Marley Watkins is primed for a move to Norwich City on a three-year contract despite interest from premiership side Burnley. The forward who netted for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their Scottish Cup victory had moved to Barnsley from the Highland club. (The Sun)

