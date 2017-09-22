Ross County v Hibs: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibernian travel to Dingwall hoping to build on their midweek Betfred Cup win over Livingston. Neil Lennon’s men haven’t won a league match since they defeated Rangers 3-2 at Ibrox, losing at home to Hamilton before being held to draws by Dundee, St Johnstone and Motherwell.

The teams met in the group stage of the Betfred Cup, with Ross County winning on penalties after a goalless draw.

However, the Staggies have struggled in the league in recent weeks while Hibs will be looking to make up ground on the top three.

County’s last match ended in a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic, but Jim McIntyre will take heart knowing that Hibs have only won on three out of seven trips to Victoria Park.

McIntyre has a full squad to choose from with the exception of midfielder Christopher Routis, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

It’s a different story for Hibernian, however, with Neil Lennon short of three defenders after club captain David Gray lasted just 12 minutes of the midweek cup clash after sustaining a hamstring injury. He joins Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine on the sidelines, while on-loan Manchester City winger Brandon Barker was complaining of a hip problem in training.

However, long-serving defender Lewis Stevenson is likely to return at left back while Steven Whittaker will almost certainly start in his favoured right back berth in place of Gray. Danny Swanson could be in contention for a place in the starting XI after his goal against Livingston while Dylan McGeouch could also be in with a shout. Possibly the biggest dilemma for Lennon is whether he brings Ofir Marciano back into the starting line-up, or continues with Ross Laidlaw in goal.

Last five meetings: Ross County 0-0 Hibernian AET; County won 4-3 on penalties; Hibernian 1-2 Ross County; Ross County 0-2 Hibernian; Ross County 1-0 Hibernian; Hibernian 2-1 Ross County.

Probable Ross County team (4-4-2): Fox; Naismith, Davies, Fraser, van der Weg; Gardyne, Draper, Chow, Keillor-Dunn; Schalk, Curran. Subs from: McCarey, Kelly, Dow, Mckay, Mikkelsen, Tumilty, O’Brien, Lindsay.

Probable Hibs team: (4-2-3-1): Marciano; Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley, McGeouch; Boyle, McGinn, Swanson; Stokes. Subs from: Laidlaw, Porteous, Slivka, Barker, Matulevicius, S Murray, F Murray, S Martin, O Shaw.

Referee: Andrew Dallas (See the 2017/18 stats so far for all referees here)

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Ross County 16/5 Draw 5/2 Hibs 17/20 (Odds from Bet365, correct at the time of writing)

