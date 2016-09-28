Right-back Neal Eardley signs short-term deal with Hibs

Welsh internationalist Neal Eardley has signed a short-term deal with Hibs following a trial period at Easter Road.

The 27-year-old has featured in the club’s last three development squad games as boss Neil Lennon ran the rule over the defender.

The former Birmingham City right-back has been a free agent since being released by the English Championship outfit at the end of last season, his time at the Midlands club marred by a serious knee injury.

Eardley, who scored in last night’s abandoned development squad match against Rangers, has agreed a contract until January.

