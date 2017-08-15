Neil Lennon won’t face police action over Ibrox celebrations

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon won’t face any police action over his behaviour at Ibrox last weekend.

Lennon’s goal celebrations sparked fury among sections of the Rangers support as Hibs defeated the Ibrox side 3-2 in a re-run of the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

An already tempestuous encounter was further intensified when Lennon celebrated Simon Murray’s equaliser by turning to the home fans in the main stand, cupping his ears and making a fist-pumping gesture.

One Rangers supporters group, Club 1872, issued a statement calling on police to take action against the former Celtic boss while other fans made complaints to officers in the aftermath of the match.

A bullish Lennon remained defiant, insisting: “You are looking for things that aren’t there. I didn’t make a gesture, I celebrated a goal, if they are unhappy with that they can see me. But I shouldn’t get into trouble for that.

“I’m celebrating a goal, so what way are you supposed to celebrate a goal? If I pick my nose somebody will find something to criticise me for. I’m celebrating a goal – so that’s the end of it.”

And the Scottish Sun is reporting that police will take no action after no criminality was found following talks with prosecutors about the incident.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Following complaints received relating to events at the Rangers v Hibernian match and after talks with the procurator fiscal, it has been established that no criminality took place and therefore no further action will be taken.”

Police are still probing online death threats aimed at Lennon posted on social media in the aftermath of the Scottish Premiership match, while Scottish FA compliance officer Tony McGlennan is still to examine footage of Lennon’s behaviour before making a decision on whether further action will be taken.

• READ MORE - Hibs keep composure at Ibrox as Neil Lennon succumbs to emotion