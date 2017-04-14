Neil Lennon to make Hibs semi-final as hearing rescheduled

Neil Lennon’s SFA disciplinary hearing over the flare-up with Morton manager Jim Duffy has been postponed until April 25, allowing the Hibs head coach to be in the dugout for the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden next weekend.

Duffy and Morton assistant manager Craig McPherson’s hearing will still take place on April 20 as previously planned. Both clubs are also in the dock to defend the actions of staff and players following Kudus Oyenuga’s red-card tackle on Jordon Forster in the game between the two sides at Easter Road on March 29.

Lennon was angry about the original timing of the hearing, saying: “I’m not happy with the date. I don’t understand why it can’t be done now, or on Monday or Tuesday. I will go and defend myself. The semi is very important for this club and if I’m not being allowed to do my job for something I feel unjustifiably punished for I will not be happy.”

The Hibs boss has missed important matches at Hampden Park before. He was forced to sit in the stands for the League Cup final in 2011 after being sent off at Tynecastle during his Celtic side’s match against Hearts.