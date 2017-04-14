Neil Lennon tells his Hibs players to stay in the moment

Remember that there is only one important time and it is now. The present moment is the only time over which we have dominion – Leo Tolstoy

Taking anything for granted could be costly. But Hibernian could wrap up the Championship title today. With it will come a wave of relief and, so their manager hopes, unbridled joy. A win at Easter Road and anything other than three points for Falkirk against St Mirren, will be enough to secure another trophy for the cabinet, titivate thoughts of next term in the top tier and prompt the pondering of new contracts and revised ambitions for next season.

Neil Lennon wont be seeking updates from Falkirks match. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS

But manager Neil Lennon wants the team to live in the moment. For what seems like an age, thoughts have been projected forward to the day when matters are sealed but draws have prolonged the run-in, stretching out the wait.

Which is why the Leith gaffer is calling for tunnel vision today. Peter Houston’s men could still have a say but Lennon says he won’t be actively seeking updates from Falkirk.

“No, I can’t control that. No doubt Garry Parker [his assistant] will be nipping my ear about it but, if the result isn’t going the way I want it to, that’ll put me in a bad mood so he’ll be well warned before the game to keep quiet and keep it to himself.

“I’m sure the fans will let us know what’s happening. I’ve been in that scenario many times before, on the last day in the Premiership, both as a player and a manager. You always knew if Rangers had scored or if the other team had scored against Rangers. This will be no different. But the premise is to win the game, first and foremost. We can’t worry about Falkirk or Dundee United or anybody else. Just win the game and it’ll be virtually impossible for anyone else.”

He says the best way to tackle the occasion is to stay in the here and now and, determined to do that himself, he is demanding the same of his players.

“If big decisions had gone for us in the last couple of weeks then we would have had it done and dusted. We have missed good chances, which has been a bugbear of mine for the majority of the season.

“It is just as stressful as it has been for the past three or four weeks. We know what we have to do and we have done for a considerable period of time. It would be nice to do it in front of our home fans and do it with a bit of style as well. The players are aware what is at stake. They know that there are places up for grabs for the Scottish Cup semi-final [next weekend] but we have to be fully focused on Queen of the South.

“It has been a frustrating kind of stress. We are almost there but not quite and we need to get it over the line. Some players are getting a bit anxious and are maybe trying too hard and not letting it flow.

“I think the results being the way they were on Tuesday [when Morton lost to St Mirren], we are not guaranteed it but it would be good to get the win in front of our home crowd if, hopefully, other results go our way.”

Four draws in the past five games have left the champagne on ice. But Lennon would love to be popping the corks this afternoon. Admitting the sense of relief would only be trumped by the joy he knows will erupt in the ground.

“You try to tell them not to look too far ahead, to stay in the moment and enjoy the games. This is a good period in their career. The players have a Championship to win and a Scottish Cup semi-final to look forward to.

“I don’t want them to think about what will happen at the end of it all because the reality might not work out that way and the feeling might not be that way. I would tell the players to just let it happen.”

But the day the club could secure a return to the top flight is a day the club and the fans have been planning for since they lost to Hamilton in the relegation play-off, in 2014. That consigned them to three seasons in the Scottish second tier. Many of the current squad have tried and failed to gain promotion since but, while there was cup glory to tide them over, no-one made any secret of the fact that the league title was the priority this term.

“It will be very satisfying for me personally,” said Lennon, who has made no secret of his ambitions since joining the club last summer. “It will be a great sense of achievement for the players. We all feel that Hibs should not be in this division but we are and you have to earn the right to get out of it. They have nearly done that and there will be a sense of achievement for them.

“We set out our target at the start of the season and it is not easy. Once you get over the line there will be a sense of job well done. But we will not be able to enjoy it too much as we have the semi-final after that. It has been a really competitive season for us. The priority was always the title and the Scottish Cup is a bonus but it is a really exciting bonus for us.”