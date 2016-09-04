Neil Lennon says don’t burden Oliver Burke with expectation

A continental-looking player, keen to adapt to the European game, there are a number good reasons for Scotland fans to get excited about Oliver Burke according to Hibernian manager Neil Lennon but he says it is too soon to burden him with any comparisons and label him the nation’s Gareth Bale or Robbie Keane after Leipzig paid £13 million to Nottingham Forest for the 19-year-old winger who is gearing up for his third cap, this time against Malta. As Lennon tries to guide his men to the next round of the Irn-Bru Cup at Turriff United today, Gordon Strachan embarks on the task of guiding the country to a major finals for the first time since 1998.

Burke was only one when Scotland last made it to a World Cup but for a nation starved of a world class star for too long and still bruised by the fact they were the only home nation absent from this summer’s Euros, he has been earmarked as a guy who could end Scotland’s exile.

Thus far his accumulative time on the pitch for Scotland amounts to nine minutes in his debut, against Denmark, and 19 minutes in the friendly with Italy this summer. Which is why Lennon is wary.

“He played against us last season when we were at Bolton and he actually scored a header and you could see he had something. Then I saw him play for Scotland and you can see he is really starting to improve and saw him at the start of the season against Brighton and he looked really good. He is a big, strong and technically he is good, powerful, quick, so he is a real find. He is a real bonus for Scotland. Again I don’t want to build the kid up into something he is not, yet, but potentially he could be. But he is different from your average Scottish player. He almost looks German, with big broad shoulders and physically he is a specimen and so quick. He is a really strong runner.

“You could tell he had talent and there has definitely been development in his game. He is more involved in the games now than he was and he is definitely a threat. In the Brighton game, they lost 3-0, but he could have had a couple of goals from nothing. He ran away from people and particularly in the attacking half he opened his legs up and left the opposition for dead. On another night he might have grabbed a couple. So, I understand Leipzig paying that kind of money. The potential is there.

“I don’t like the word desperation when talking about the Scottish game. I don’t think it’s anywhere near as bad as that. I think we have a good, young talent and he is now at Leipzig, who are really making a go of things in the Bundesliga and are well backed. This might suit him. He has been brave to take the plunge. Hopefully he will develop into a top player. He certainly breaks the mould of what we’re used to seeing in a Scottish player.”

That bravery and willingness to test himself abroad is something Lennon would love to see more homegrown youngsters trying. “No question. There is more of a foreign influence on the British game, now more than ever, and to go abroad and broaden your horizons and learn a different language, helps your development. Learning a different culture of football, a different way of life, and hopefully not get homesick. Leipzig will try to bed him in very quickly. He is a real talking point but we have got to let the kid play and perform and not be took quick to put too much pressure on him. But he is definitely talented, no question about that.”

In Germany he will also be spared the scrutiny he might get at home.

“He can get on with his football, understand and learn the continental game really quickly,” said Lennon. “I think it’s great and I’m glad he’s taken this opportunity.”

Lennon is someone who knows what it is like to live life in a goldfish bowl, which is why he feels he is best placed to offer advice on that subject. His history was revisited on TV this week and he says the hassles the likes of Jason Cummings endure on nights out pale when compared to the death threats and verbal and physical attacks he was subjected to.

“I had that chat with him and I know a lot of things with him would be exaggerated. I’m not saying he’s an angel but he’s not a bad boy at all. He’s a bit of a target, but we keep an eye on him. At the moment we’ve had no real issues. But I have said to him: ‘Whatever you’re going through, multiply it by a million and you might come close to what I went through’.”