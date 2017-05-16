Neil Lennon keen on adding Kelvin Wilson to Hibs squad

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon hopes to add former Celtic defender Kelvin Wilson to his squad for next season’s Premiership campaign.

Lennon was a team-mate of the centre-back at Nottingham Forest in the 2007/08 season and signed him for Celtic on a pre-contract arrangement from the Midlands club in 2011.

Wilson won two league titles and a Scottish Cup before returning to Forest in a £2.5 million deal for family reasons. He was signed for Rotherham United by former Hibs manager Alan Stubbs last summer but his contract ended with their relegation from the Championship.

Wilson, now 31, said: “I’ve left Rotherham – I’m a free agent now so we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve spoken to Lenny, yes, but I don’t know what’s going to happen yet.”

Lennon is likely to face competition for Wilson’s signature as he attempts to strengthen the Hibs squad as they return to Scotland’s top tier following a three-year absence.

Wilson added: “I don’t know – I’m fit and well and, hopefully, I will have some options and be able to take it from there.

“I don’t know yet [whether Hibs is an option], we’ll have to wait and see.

“It’s something I’d have to sit down with my wife and discuss and I’d need to talk about it with my family as well. I didn’t know Efe Ambrose was going to sign with Hibs.”

He conceded, though, that working again with Lennon in the capital would represent a significant upgrade from his time .

“My last season there was different,” he said. “No disrespect to Rotherham because it’s a good club but when you’ve played for big clubs like Celtic and Nottingham Forest, it was a bit of a culture shock, although I wish them the best of luck in trying to get back to the Championship.”

The potential move continues a pattern which has seen Lennon return to players he has worked with at previous clubs. Last season saw two players (Efe Ambrose and Kris Commons) who featured under him during his period in charge at Parkhead arrive at Easter Road for successful loan periods. Both men could be Bosman signings this summer while Anthony Stokes, who scored twice in last year’s Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers while on loan from Celtic, remains on his radar.

Lennon came close to bringing the 28-year-old striker to Edinburgh from Blackburn Rovers during the January transfer window and he is still a target. Wilson is another.