Neil Lennon hopeful of new Hibs contract in next 24 hours

Manager Neil Lennon hopes to sign a contract extension with Hibs in the next 24 hours.

The Northern Irishman has been in discussions with the club as he seeks to resolve his long-term future.

His current contract, the one he signed after taking over from Alan Stubbs in the summer of 2016, will expire at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Lennon wishes to remain at Easter Road as he attempts to turn the club into a perennial European contender in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

He said: “I’m very happy here.

“I’m pleased with the players and support I’ve had since I walked through the door. Hopefully, I’ll get something resolved in the next 24 hours.”

