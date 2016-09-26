Leigh Griffiths ‘wouldn’t celebrate’ if he scored against Hibs

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed he would not celebrate if he ever scored against former club Hibs.

The Parkhead club’s leading marksman from last season made the comment while answering a Q&A with fans through the club’s official Twitter account.

Griffiths, who grew up supporting Hibs, spent two seasons on loan at Easter Road while contracted to Wolves. It was during his second campaign that he caught the eye, scoring 28 times in all competitions and earning himself a trio of gongs: the Players’ Young Player, Football Writers’, and SPL Player of the Year awards.

He was signed by Neil Lennon at Celtic less than a year after his time at Hibs finished and the player credits his form during that final campaign with making a move to the Scottish champions possible.

Asked if he would celebrate if he scored against Hibs, Griffiths answered: “No. If I didn’t have that second season at @HibsOfficial then I don’t think I would be here.”

He also said the 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle in May 2013 is the one game from his career he’d like to experience again.

