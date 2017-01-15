Kris Commons says he’s keen to stay and help Hibs win title

Kris Commons has given Hibernian another boost after shooting them into a six-point lead at the top of the Championship by admitting he’d love to stay with the club and help them win the title.

The Celtic player, who scored the only goal in yesterday’s victory at Dumbarton, ends his emergency loan today but said after the game: “Obviously going for championships and winning trophies appeals to me. If Hibs could get promotion it would be a big thing for the Premiership and for Edinburgh. If I could be part of that it would be great not only for [Hibs’ manager] Neil [Lennon] but myself.”

Commons also scored Hibs’ winner at Falkirk and played his part in the club’s important victory over Dundee United, who lost ground on the Leith team after drawing with Queen of the South.

“I’d like to think I’ve contributed in my time at Hibs,” added Commons, “but they’ve helped me out just as much. It’s been a pleasure to play here. Obviously Celtic have been on a sunny break in Dubai and I will be touching base with them on what their plans are. It’s about sitting down with the right people and finding out what my next move is.”

Commons’ goal came in the 14th minute of a hard-fought encounter. “In the context of keeping the momentum going it was important,” he said. Lennon praised Commons for a “great finish” and said of the prospects of extending the loan: “If we could do it then we would. There may be other suitors out there for Kris but I think he’d like to stay. I think he’s enjoyed it here.”