Jordon Forster urges focus before Hibs’ title party

St Mirren won’t agree with him but Jordon Forster thinks it is a good thing that the Paisley side still have something to fight for when they head to Easter Road this afternoon.

With the league already wrapped up, the Hibernian defender says it would be easy for the home players’ minds to wander ahead to the moment beyond the final whistle, when they finally get their hands on the Championship trophy and receive the medals that prove they are finally on their way back to the Premiership after three seasons in exile.

“I was speaking with Lewis [Stevenson] and saying it feels weird coming into training with the pressure off,” said Forster, pictured. “Everyone is happy. It’s a bit like the last week of school. Things are a bit more chilled out. But it shows how professional the boys are that training has been the same. Everyone is still kicking each other!”

The fact that Jack Ross’s side are scrambling to avoid a relegation play-off means no-one in green and white will be able to switch off, not if they want to bow out of the second tier with a win.

“Everyone has seen games where one team has won the league and the other team can’t move up or down,” added the 23-year-old defender. “It becomes a nothing game. But this is different. They have something massive to play for.

“A lot of people say the game takes care of itself. But you’ve won the league, you know you’re getting a trophy at the end of the game, so it’s a challenge focusing on the game. That’s when your professionalism needs to kick in, so you can forget the party to come. You don’t want to be presented with a trophy after a defeat. It helps that St Mirren have something to play for. They will come out and try to play – so we’ll have to match that.”

A player who signed a new two-year deal last summer, Forster knew he would probably not be a regular this term but, having missed out on the Scottish Cup success due to his spell at Plymouth, he was keen to stick around in the belief he would get the opportunity to lift silverware this term. Tomorrow will justify his decision.

“It will mean a lot to get my hands on the trophy. When I signed my contract, I knew it was going to be a tough season on a personal level. I’ve always been open about the calibre of defender at this club – superior to anyone bar Celtic.

“I spoke to the manager last summer and he told me I would play – but not in every game. He said that, with the type of defender I am, I would play in different types of games. He was honest from day one. But getting some silverware on Saturday will be a massive achievement for the team and for me personally.”