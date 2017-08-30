John McGinn exit would be massive loss, says Hibs team-mate

John McGinn has “every right” to pursue a move to English football, according to his Hibs team-mate Steven Whittaker.

The Easter Road club have rejected a bid in the region of £750,000 from Nottingham Forest for McGinn but the English Championship outfit, managed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, are expected to return with an increased offer before the transfer window closes tomorrow night.

Whittaker believes the departure of McGinn would represent a “massive loss” for Hibs at this stage of a season which they have started so promisingly on their return to the Premiership.

But defender Whittaker, who returned for a second spell at Hibs this summer after five years in English football with Norwich City, believes the ambitions of 22-year-old McGinn must be respected.

“It’s down to John and his career, the path he wants to take,” said Whittaker. “If he wants to play in England or stay in Scotland, that’s all down to John.

“It will be a massive loss for us. He’s a great player to have in the centre of the park. But if John wants to progress, he has every right to do so.

“It’s hard. He’s doing so well. His time will come. He’s got a sensible head on him and the right people around him. He’ll know what’s right and wrong for him and he’ll make the right choice when it comes.”

Whittaker, who is joined by McGinn in the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania on Friday and Malta next Monday, has no fears about how the speculation over his future will affect the midfielder.

“He won’t be fazed by it at all,” added Whittaker. “He definitely has the right attitude. If he does make the kind of move which has been spoken about, he will go on and do well.

“He will make the most of his career. Some players don’t, that’s just the way they approach it. Personally, I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities you get. You work hard for where you end up. John’s very much like that. He will work hard and do the right things. I’m sure his time will come.”