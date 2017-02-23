Jason Cummings: ‘Hibs wanted it more’

Jason Cummings claims Hearts’ line-up revealed the derby inexperience that Hibernian capitalised upon in their 3-1 William Hill Scottish Cup replay win on Wednesday night.

A goalless draw at Tynecastle in the first game saw both sides do battle again at Easter Road and it was one the home side won with surprising ease.

Cummings scored his fifth goal in six derby appearances before setting up fellow striker Grant Holt for number two with a defence-splitting pass.

Substitute Andrew Shinnie added a third before Hearts striker Esmael Goncalves - one of seven January signings who started the game for the Tynecastle side - scored a consolation for the strangely lacklustre visitors.

Cup holders Hibs now face a home tie against fellow Championship side Ayr United in the quarter-finals and Cummings insists they deserved it against a club who signed nine players in total during the winter transfer window.

He said: “I feel that we wanted it more.

“I just think - maybe it’s a bit controversial - that it’s not a Hearts team that knows much about the Edinburgh derby.

“I feel that we have more players that know what it means to the fans, more experienced in Edinburgh derbies and if you look at their team sheet, they didn’t know what it meant, compared to us.

“I felt confident that we were going to win the game.”