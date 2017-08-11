‘It’s not war’ says Danny Swanson ahead of Rangers v Hibs

Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson has tried to take the heat out of today’s clash with Rangers which will see Neil Lennon return to Ibrox as a manager for the first time since 2012, when he was in charge of Celtic.
Swanson has appealed for perspective ahead of the keenly-awaited Premiership encounter,which will be the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2016 Scottish Cup final, where David Gray scored a stoppage-time winner for Hibs before a pitch invasion led to clashes and several arrests.
Swanson said: “It does get out of hand at times. You have to remember it is a football game, it is not a war. It is a football game.
“Obviously Neil Lennon is not liked in those parts but that doesn’t make him a bad guy.
“There are going to be chants and some things said that are out of order but you expect that, it happens but I think the people have got to think about what they are saying, they are grown men.
“Just watch the football and enjoy it. I think there will be a lot of good football played. We are two good teams. I think it will be a good game to watch.”
Lennon said of the Ibrox trip: “There are some difficult things you have to listen to, regarding your heritage, your family or your background.”
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.