‘It’s not war’ says Danny Swanson ahead of Rangers v Hibs

Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson has tried to take the heat out of today’s clash with Rangers which will see Neil Lennon return to Ibrox as a manager for the first time since 2012, when he was in charge of Celtic.

Swanson has appealed for perspective ahead of the keenly-awaited Premiership encounter,which will be the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2016 Scottish Cup final, where David Gray scored a stoppage-time winner for Hibs before a pitch invasion led to clashes and several arrests.

Swanson said: “It does get out of hand at times. You have to remember it is a football game, it is not a war. It is a football game.

“Obviously Neil Lennon is not liked in those parts but that doesn’t make him a bad guy.

“There are going to be chants and some things said that are out of order but you expect that, it happens but I think the people have got to think about what they are saying, they are grown men.

“Just watch the football and enjoy it. I think there will be a lot of good football played. We are two good teams. I think it will be a good game to watch.”

Lennon said of the Ibrox trip: “There are some difficult things you have to listen to, regarding your heritage, your family or your background.”