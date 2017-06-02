Hibs winger Martin Boyle commits to two more years

Winger Martin Boyle has signed a new two-year contract as Hibernian continue gearing up for life in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in 93 appearances since joining Hibs from Dundee in January 2015, said: “I’m really pleased to be staying here at Hibs. Ever since I made my debut for the club I’ve enjoyed my time here and when I was offered a new deal it was hard to say no – especially as I’ve made so many good memories.

“My goal when I first joined was to win promotion back to the top flight and it was great to achieve that last year. I’m really looking forward to the next campaign and playing in the Premiership at Easter Road.”

Boyle joins David Gray, Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson, Marvin Bartley, Ross Laidlaw and Liam Fontaine in signing new deals since Hibs clinched promotion, while former Dundee United forward Simon Murray, former St Johnstone midfielder Danny Swanson and former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose have all joined the club.

Head coach Neil Lennon said: “Keeping a hold of Martin is a real positive. He can play in a variety of positions and always gives 100 per cent, and his pace is a great asset to have.”