Hibs win race to sign Dundee United striker Simon Murray

Hibs have won the race to sign Dundee United striker Simon Murray, beating off the interest of fellow Premiership clubs St Johnstone and Partick Thistle.

Murray informed the Tannadice club of his intentions to make the move to Neil Lennon’s side after they lost their play-off final to Hamilton yesterday.

Murray took this pic of himself in Hibs gear

The son of Gary Murray, who played for the Easter Road club in the early eighties, the 25-year-old scored 25 goals in 49 starts for the Tangerines.

He started his professional career with Montrose but returned to the Junior ranks and spent almost a year living in Australia before signing for Arbroath.

His 18 goals in 28 matches prompted United to pay £50,000 for his signature but initially remained on loan with the Red Lichties.

Murray has been on Lennon’s radar for some time and becomes the Hibs boss’ second summer signing following the capture of Danny Swanson from St Johnstone.