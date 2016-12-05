Hibs will open stadium to homeless on Christmas Day

Hibs football club will open its stadium to homeless people on Christmas Day,

Hibernian Community Foundation is working with local organisations to create ‘A GameChanger Christmas’ by inviting up to 250 people to Easter Road to enjoy a “happy, delicious and fun-filled Christmas lunch”.

Activities are also planned, ranging from Christmas carolling through to enjoying a big Christmas movie – all with good food and good company.

The club’s partner organisations will identify people who would most enjoy and benefit from taking part in the event and transport is being organised.

Over 4,000 people in Edinburgh are homeless and 40,000 elderly people in Scotland will face Christmas Day alone and these will be Hibs’ priority for its Christmas lunch.

Supporters are being urged to play their part in making Christmas Day much merrier by backing club and foundation staff who have signed up to fundraise for the event by walking, running, or cycling 5K every day in the run up to Christmas, starting from December 1st.

You can sign up to help at http://bit.ly/2gJmFy4.

Club chief executive Leeann Dempster said: “It’s the season of good cheer, and also of good will. We thought it would be good to demonstrate that the Club is a good neighbour by spreading a little cheer to people who might otherwise feel left out of things at Christmas.

“I’m really looking forward to it, and myself and a whole host of the people here at Hibernian will be on hand to help out and ensure everything goes with a swing. If you can help, please do.”

For more information please email lmontgomery@hibernianfc.co.uk